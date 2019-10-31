Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 18 to 25.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning

Aldwick

AW/277/19/CLE: 16 Selsey Avenue. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use - Existing three storey dwelling use in multiple occupation with 7 bedrooms with shared use ground floor living rooms & kitchen with associate common use gardens & parking bays

AW/283/19/HH: Bayswater 50, Kingsway. Conversion and extension of the existing garage to form an annexe for a dependant relative and conversion and extension of the existing carport to form a replacement garage with lantern roof light - resubmission of approved application AW/170/19/HH for a larger garage space.

AW/288/19/HH: 6 Rochester Way. Conversion and extension of garage and alterations to carport.

Arundel

AB/108/19: 107A Tarrant Street. Change of Use from Shop (A1 Shops) to Dwelling (C3 Dwellinghouses) - This application may affect the character and appearance of Arundel Conservation Area.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/95/19 DOC: Parsonage Farmhouse, Lake Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference APP/C3810/Y/19/3229867 (BN/38/18/L) relating to Condition Nos 2 - materials and finishes and No 3 - proposed joinery.

Bersted

BE/108/19/HH: Anderson Cottage, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Removal of existing conservatory, rear extension and alterations to roof to provide first floor accommodation.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/91/19/HH: Wilton, Barnham Road. Two storey extension to the side, single storey extension to the rear & all existing windows/doors to be replaced

Bognor Regis

BR/243/19/PL: 130 Longford Road. Change of use from house in multiple occupation and single storey side extension to create 5 No.self contained flats, together with two storey rear extension to form bathrooms.

BR/255/19/PL: 34 and 36 Southdown Road. Change of use of houses in multiple occupation (Sui Generis) to create 2 No 1 bed, 2 No 2 bed self contained flats & single storey rear extension to form 2 No studio flats (C3 Dwelling House).

BR/262/19/HH: 181 Chichester Road. Pavement crossing and dropped kerb.

BR/264/19/PL: 9-11 Water Tower Buildings, London Road. External alterations for separation of building into 2 separate buildings for use as A1 (Shops) & new pedestrian access from new rear unit to Sudley Road.

BR/280/19/PL: 5 Victoria Drive. Redevelopment of existing retail site to a mixed use development comprising a single ground floor retail unit with 5 residential units at first, second and third floor levels.

BR/290/19/HH: 12 Mayfield Road. Rear First Floor Extension.

East Preston

EP/75/19/PL: Seahaven (land west of Ash Hollow), Seafield Road. 1no. new dwelling (re-submission of approved application reference EP/105/16/PL).

Ferring

FG/124/19/HH: 10 Oval Way. Rear 1.5 storey extension and front first floor roof extension.

Felpham

FP/220/19/HH: 14 Sea Drive, Felpham. Single storey extensions to front and rear elevations, all existing windows/doors/balcony to be replaced and new slate roof.

FP/221/19/HH: 40 Minton Road. Single storey front extension, replacement roof to increased pitch & rear extension.

FP/223/19/HH: 25 Limmer Lane. Single storey extension for use as an annexe and the partial removal of the garage and store.

FP/222/19/T: Centre Courtyard area, Gateway Lodge, Felpham Road. Fell 1 No. Ornamental Cherry tree.

FP/225/19/T: 3 Monterey Pines. Remove 4 lowest limbs on western aspect and remove all major and minor deadwood from 2 No. Pine trees.

FP/224/19/T: Gateway Lodge, Felpham Road. Reduce height by 1m to 1 No. Cherry tree and reduce height by approx 1m to 1 No. Bay tree.

Littlehampton

LU/300/19/PL: Minister Court, Courtwick Lane. Erection of four new commercial units (Use Class B1, B2 or B8), amended access & associated car parking.

LU/307/19/A:5 Arundel Road. Readvertisement due to amended description 1x internally illuminated fascia sign & 1x internally illuminated projecting sign.

Middleton

M/86/19/HH: 44 Sea Way. First floor rear extension.

Rustington

R/237/19/T: 4 Ilex Close. Re-pollard by 2-3m 1 No. Ilex tree.

Walberton

WA/101/19/L: 5 Good Acres, West Gables, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Listed building consent for the conversion of existing detached garage into ancillary annexe accommodation for a dependent relative.