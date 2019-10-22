Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 11 and 18.

Planning

Angmering

A/141/19/HH: 20 Arundel Road. Loft Conversion.

Aldingbourne

AL/81/19/PL: D2 Paddock View, Northfields Lane. Replacement bungalow.

Aldwick

AW/279/19/T: 219 Manor Way, Aldwick Bay Estate. Reduce lateral spread on NE aspect by max 2.5m, on SE aspect by max of 1m, on SW aspect by max 1.5m and on NW aspect by 1m, and Crown lift to a max of 3m 1 No. Copper Beech tree.

Bersted

BE/100/19/PL: Springfields, Chichester Road. 2 No. dwellings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Bognor Regis

BR/268/19/PL: Flat 2 Benizi Court, Clarence Road. Replacement of small double rear access doors to one single door, new steps & handrail.

Climping

CM/53/19/PL: Kents Yard, Brookpit Lane. Change of use of barns to 3no dwellings - Resubmission of CM/25/19/PL.

Felpham

FP/218/19/PL: Abergail, Clyde Road. Detached block of 4 x garages.

Kingston

K/26/19/HH: 105 Golden Avenue, Littlehampton. Repalcement of flat roof dormer roofs with pitched roofs. Front extension and new flat roof to garage

Littlehampton

LU/299/19/PL: Littlehampton Town Football Club, The Sportsfield, St Flora’s Road. Upgrade of football pitch floodlights.

LU/307/19/A: 5 Arundel Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description. 1x externally illuminated fascia sign and 1x externally illuminated projecting sign.

Middleton

M/73/19/HH: 7 Sea Way. Readvertisement due to Amended proposed plansE. rection of a single storey outbuilding to be used as a washroom/garden studio.

Pagham

P/94/19/HH: 28 Harbour Road. Single storey front extension.

P/97/19/HH: Manoss Lea, 9 Manor Park. Alterations and extensions to dwelling- including single storey front extension and new roof.

Rustington

R/224/19/PL: 4 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Variation of condition 3 imposed under R/141/19/PL relating to hours of operation of the plant & machinery associated with the approved A3/A5 use classes (09.00 to 23.00 Mondays to Sundays) with no changes to trading.

R/228/19/HH: 6 Albert Road. Loft conversion with rear dormer and gable end to main roof.

R/230/19/PL: Springfield House, Springfield Close. 1 No. dwelling with detached garage (part resubmission following R/91/17/PL & R/204/18/PL).

R/241/19/HH: 21 Parry Drive. Demolition of existing garage and sunroom. Construction of single storey rear extension and garage.

R/245/19/T: Charleston, 25 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Pollard 1 No. Weeping Willow tree by up to 7m.

Walberton

WA/97/19/PL: Mill Ball, Binsted Lane, Arundel. 1 No. replacement dwelling.