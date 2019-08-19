Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 9 and 16.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldingbourne

AL/62/19/PL: Land Rear of Sundown, Littleheath Road. 1 No. new dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

AL/69/19/PL: The Barn, Arundel Road. Erection of mono pitched extension to existing barn.

Aldwick

AW/225/19/T: Central verge, Countisbury Close. Crown reduction by up to 3m 1 No. Willow tree. Re pollard to previous pollard points and remove central leader forming from multi stem structure to 1 No Willow tree.

AW/228/19/HH: 44 Aldwick Felds. Re-siting of boundary wall.

Angmering

A/9/19/PL: Pound Place, Roundstone Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended plans. Demolition of existing dwelling & erection of a 62 bedroom care home (C2 Residential Institution) with car park, landscaped gardens & access from Roundstone Lane (resubmission following A/51/18/PL).

A/100/19/PL: Arundel Acre, Arundel Road. Change of use of land from agriculture for 3 No. travelling showpeople plots (Sui Generis) with associated storage barn, maintenance area, landscaping & infrastructure.

A/103/19/T: Along north side of East Drive. Fell 5 No. Monterey Pine trees.

A/104/19/RES: Crete Nursery, Dappers Lane. Approval of reserved matters following A/178/17/OUT for the demolition of existing outbuildings with retention of existting dwelling & erection of 6 No. dwellings.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/47/19/PL: The Cottage Piggeries, Church Lane. Partial demolition of existing structures. New dwelling (1.5 storey) with separate single storey double garage. Existing mobile home to be replaced with new, smaller mobile home - This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/52/19/HH: Brook Cottage, Lake Lane, Barnham. Ground and first floor rear extension and alterations.

BN/63/19/HH: Ravenhurst, Church Lane, Barnham. Demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage.

BN/61/19/HH: 6 Wandleys Drive, Eastergate. Single storey rear extension, replacement cladding & render finish to east elevation.

Bersted

BE/89/19/PL: Babsham Business Centre, Babsham Lane. The change of use of land for the storage of building materials, equipment & plant & for the parking of 2no. articulated vehicles together with part boundary screen fence.

BE/92/19/T: Springfields, Chichester Road. Crown lift to 5m 1 No. Holm Oak Tree and reduce all side branches by 1.8m up to height of 6m to 1 No. Blue Cedar tree.

Bognor Regis

BR/230/19/HH: 22-24 Oakhurst, Upper Bognor Road. Replacement of tile hanging with black PVCu cladding to 2 No. bay windows. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings & may affect the character & appearance of the Upper Bognor Road & Mead Lane Conservation Area.

Felpham

FP/164/19/T: 1 Manor Close. Crown reduction approx 2-3m to 1 No. Beech tree.

FP/174/19/HH: 10 Wansford Way . Single storey rear and side extension.

Ford

F/18/19/PL: Land adjacent to 3 Wicks Farm Cottages, Ford Lane. 1 No new dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Littlehampton

LU/245/19/L: Friends Meeting House, 23 Church Street. Listed building consent for the replacement of single sash window to east elevation.

LU/239/19/CLE: Land at Littlehampton Marina, Ferry Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of parcels A & B for the stationing of caravans which may be occupied residentially throughout year.

LU/242/19/HH: 5 Reef Close. Single storey front and rear extension and porch to front. Addition of 1 No. balcony to first floor and change of external finishes.

LU/250/19/HH: 40 Parkside Avenue. Single storey rear extension and two storey side extension.

LU/251/19/HH: 13 Peregrine Road. Removal of old conservatory and construction of new single storey side and rear extensions.

LU/252/19/PL: Yeomans Honda, Horsham Road. Removal of existing low level brick wall, existing forecourt wall to be reduced in height & graded back into the site, part of forecourt & parking areas to be overlaid with a Dense Bitumum macadam (DBM) Wearing Course, parking spaces to be delinated with white thermoplastic paint & site frontage to be secured with bollards.

LU/255/19/HH: 33 Potters Mead. Construction of two storey side extension and associated works.

Pagham

P/70/19/RES: Land North of Summer Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent P/58/15/OUT for 90 No. dwellings. Also seeking to address the terms of planning conditions 6 (Phasing), 8 (ecology), 9 (Surface Water), 12 (Vehicular Access), 15 (Parking), 18 (Travel Plan), 20 (Landscape Management), 24 (Parking Control), 25 (Dwelling Parking) and 26 (Materials).

P/75/19/T: 8 Manor Park, Nyetimber. Fell 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1). Deadwood and remove cones to 3 No. Monterey Pine.

Walberton

WA/74/19/HH: 2 The Ridings, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Ground floor side extension.

Yapton

Y/63/19/RES: Bonhams Field, Main Road. Approval of reserved matters following the grant of Y/1/17/OUT for 56 No. dwellings with associated open space & creation of new access. This application affects the character & apperance of the Yapton (Main Road) Conservation Area & affects the setting of listed buildings.