Arun District Council leader Gillian Brown to be made an OBE in birthday honours list

Long-standing leader of Arun District Council, councillor Gillian Brown, will be made an OBE in this year’s birthday honours list for services to local government and the community in West Sussex.

Mrs Brown has represented Aldwick East ward since 1991 and was elected council leader in 2006 with a focus on planning, housing and economic regeneration.

Mrs Brown is the vicechairman of the Local Government Association People and Places Board, a committee responsible for exploring how changes to public services can lead to long-term economic growth for the district’s residents.

Her role as council leader also sees her sit as planning lead on the District Councils’ Network executive committee, a cross-party group of 200 council leaders aimed at providing a united voice for district councils within local government.

In March of last year Mrs Brown survived a leadership challenge following a private vote at the annual meeting of Arun’s Conservative party, before moving forward with what she described at the time as a ‘strong, loyal cabinet’.

