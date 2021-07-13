Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice Bureau offering help after EU Settlement Scheme deadline extended

Luca Badioli, Chief Executive of the Arun and Chichester Citizens' Advice Bureau. Photo: Steve Robards SR2010121

Launched in March 2019, the settlement scheme was drawn up by the Government to allow EU, EEA and Swiss citizens to apply for permission to stay in the UK after Brexit.

An Arun District Council spokesperson said: "The deadline to apply was due to be midnight on June 30 but this was extended for people who are joining a family member who was living in the UK by December 31, 2020, or those who have ‘reasonable grounds’ for being unable to apply by June 30 — such as suffering from an illness or the victim of domestic abuse."

Arun and Chichester's Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has been working on behalf of the council to provide support to the 'high number of EU citizens' residing in the district, many of whom need assistance to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme.

The CAB's immigration adviser can help residents with their application and navigate them through the identity checks.

The spokesperson added: "A translating service is also available. An appointment can be arranged by completing an online form on Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice — EUSS appointment request (arunchichestercab.org.uk) or by calling 0808 278 7969.