Anti-Trump rally: Activists march over state visit in Sussex

Activists marched in a protest over Donald Trump's state visit to the UK last night (June 3).

The demonstration in Brighton against the American President was organised by Brighton Antifascists, and saw people gather at Bartholomew Square at 6.30pm before marching through the city. Pictures by Tunde Alabi-Hundeyin.

Protesters marched through Brighton to oppose Trump's state visit to the UK

They gathered at Bartholomew Square outside Brighton Town Hall before making off around the city

UNISON joined the rally

Activists made their way along the seafront

