Almost £500,000 of debts written off by county council

More than £460,000 owed to West Sussex County Council has been written off.

Fifteen debts, each in excess of £15,000, were scrubbed by Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance and resources, after efforts made to recover the money failed.

A council spokesman said the majority of the £460,734 debts related to ‘unrecovered means-tested contributions towards the cost of adult social care’.

Given the personal nature of the cases, no details will be made public.

The spokesman added: “In all cases, legal services have explored all available avenues to recover the debts and have factored in the economics of continuing to pursue, the inability to pursue due to expiry of the limitation period according to legislation and reputational risk.

“It has been concluded that there are no further alternative options to consider.”

Councillors have until March 29 to raise any objection to the decision. If none is made, the decision will come into effect on April 1.