Action from the Littlehampton Armed Forces Day parade

Thousands of people gathered in the sunshine for the packed timeable of events at the amazing Armed Forces Day celebrations in Littlehampton.

Performances included the Band of the Grenadier Guards, a Yak-52 aircraft display, and a Spitfire flypast over of the sea.

DM1866914a.jpg Littlehampton Armed Forces Day, 2018. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180630-192858008

The huge event took place on the Seafront Greens, with plenty of new additions for the year to coincide with the 100 year anniversary of the First World War.

Mayor of Littlehampton Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day. It is something you really look forward to because the community get so involved. We are lucky in Littlehampton that we have the huge green on the seafront, and that we have so many free events.”

There was also a daredevil motorcycle show from the Imps Display Team, which put on a fantastic performance including various balances and even standing upside down on the bikes.

Mr Blanchard-Cooper said: “The Imps Display Team were absolutely brilliant, there is so much skill and training involved.”

Terry Ellis sent in a picture of veteran Stan Northeast, father of Littlehampton town councillor Mike Northeast, with the Drum-Major from the Grenadier Guards.

Terry said: “In Littlehampton, we were lucky enough to have the band of Her Majesty’s Grenadier Guards lead our parade and also give a display during the day.

“I feel this is the one photograph that exactly represents the value of our armed service personnel, both today and yesterday.

“Here with the glory of a fully-uniformed fighting Grenadier, coupled with a very active veteran, whose smile tells it all, is surely the photograph of the week.”

Despite the large numbers of visitors, the mayor noted that people took care of the greens, which were left clean and tidy at the end of the event.

The day was said to be amazing, with so much to do and great support for businesses in Littlehampton. It was organised by Littlehampton Town Council, in partnership with Harbour Park.

Mr Blanchard-Cooper said: “The staff at Littlehampton Town Council are amazing. This year’s event will be a hard one to top. They’ll have their work cut out next year, but planning has started already with plenty of ideas at the town council.”

