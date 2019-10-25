A29 realignment project receives £9.9m funding boost

Just under £10 million has been contributed towards improving the A29, to put an end to ‘unreliable journey times and poor air quality’.

Coast to Capital announced yesterday (Thursday) that it had given a funding boost to the A29 realignment project, which will deliver a new 4.34km road to the east of Eastergate, Westergate and Woodgate villages.

Roger Elkins, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at West Sussex County Council SUS-190201-110232001

A spokesman said: “£9.9 million Local Growth Funding has been contributed towards improving the A29 which is congested during peak periods and means unreliable journey times and poor air quality due to queuing vehicles.

“The proposed road will help to provide a more reliable connection to Bognor Regis and reduce traffic along the section of the existing A29 that is proposed to be bypassed. This will improve and reduce journeys and help provide safer journeys for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

“Phase one of the scheme is due to be completed by winter 2021 and the Local Growth Funds will be used throughout this project to ensure its successful delivery.”

West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, Roger Elkins, said the award of nearly £10m for the first phase (Fontwell Avenue to Barnham Road) of the A29 Realignment Scheme is a ‘massive step forward’.

He added: “Our proposal is to provide a new single carriageway road and combined cycleway/footpath following with a later phase which has earmarked funding, that also includes for a new railway bridge and a new foot and cycle bridge.

“The scheme will help provide safe, sustainable transport options and by securing this funding it means we can now progress with our plans for this project.”

Karl Roberts, director of place at Arun District Council said the delivery of a realigned A29 is an ‘important part of strengthening Bognor Regis as a place to invest’.

Mr Roberts also commented that the project is ‘integral to the delivery of one of the council’s strategic development sites’.

“The council welcomes this further investment in the Arun area by the LEP,” he continued.

Jonathan Sharrock, chief executive at Coast to Capital said the A29 project aligns with a number of its economic priorities, including to ‘promote better transport mobility and to invest in sustainable growth’.

He added: “We look forward to working with the county council on the next steps of the project.”

