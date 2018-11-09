A27 Worthing and Lancing upgrades: Highways England does not deny scheme is paused

Improvements to ease gridlock on the A27 through Worthing and Lancing could now be on the backburner, the Herald understands.

Sources have told the Herald that Highways England has paused a scheme to improve the road and has written to local MPs to inform them of the decision.

When this was put to Highways England, a spokesman responded: “The A27 connects communities along the Sussex coast and is an important economic corridor for the whole region.

“We recognise the case for improvements along the A27, but it is important that any upgrade gives good value for money and has broad support.

“We will continue to work with the Department for Transport and our partners in Sussex to identify options for improvements that can win broad support.”

Highways England launched a consultation on a package of improvements last summer, but the options were criticised as ‘tinkering around the edges’ by the area’s two MPs.

These sentiments were echoed by senior Adur and Worthing councillors, with one being ‘gobsmacked and flabbergasted’ by the proposals.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling then said he would instruct HE to provide him with a review of ‘viable alternative options’.

Since then a number of Worthing figures have criticised a lack of updates on A27 improvements.

Back in March residents launched a renewed campaign for a bypass around Worthing and Lancing as an alternative to ‘totally inadequate’ proposals put forward by Highways England in 2017.

