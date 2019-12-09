A259 ‘needs to be a dual carriageway’ between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

The A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton needs dualling, according to one senior district councillor.

The corridor between the two towns has been identified by West Sussex County Council as a priority for investment in its strategic transport investment programme.

The first stage of the work is a feasibility study, which will consider the issues and a full range of options between the junctions of the A259 with the B2259 Flansham and the proposed A284 Lyminster Bypass.

The feasibility study is expected to be completed by spring of next year.

An update was provided to West Sussex County Council’s Joint Western Arun Area Committee on Wednesday November 27.

Martin Lury, cabinet member for planning at Arun District Council, said: “It worries me this could be seven or eight years until we implement dualling that this road clearly needs.”

But Jacky Pendleton, county councillor for Middleton, replied: “I think that’s an assumption in terms of dualling. The design work will ascertain what is needed.”

She also asked if her parishes of Yapton, Ford, Climping and Middleton-on-Sea could be involved in any consultation.

Colin Humphris, chairman of Clymping Parish Council, asked about the likelihood of more strategic options being ruled out by the initial design work. He also asked for parishes ‘not to be excluded at an early stage’.

According to council officers the A259 corridor has been identified as a priority due to the cumulative impact of development sites allocated in Arun’s local plan as well as existing congestion and safety concerns.

Some of the development sites have already been granted planning permission, while other sites are expected to come forward within the next five years.

The officers’ update reads: “The options to be explored include sustainable transport infrastructure that could help to mitigate development and benefit the wider community as part of a comprehensive package of improvements to the corridor.”

They describe how the corridor was identified by Transport for the South East as one of its priorities for major road network funding, but due to the need for significant preparatory work ‘it is likely to be several years until improvements are delivered’.