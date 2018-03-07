Police warn of delays as transformer passes through Sussex

Sussex Police are warning motorists of the potential for significant delays as officers prepare to escort an abnormal load through the county this weekend.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead as an electricity transformer – which is approximately 78 meters long by 4.6 meters wide and weighs about 331 tonnes – is transported through Sussex on Sunday (March 11).

The load will depart from Shoreham Port at around 5:30am and is expected to arrive at Potmans Lane, Ninfield, East Sussex by about 2pm.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a substantial load and to ensure the safety of all motorists, we will enforce rolling road closures and periodic full road closures on the route throughout the day.

“This will of course cause some delays, specifically around the A27 between Lewes and Polegate then the A259 around Little Common and Bexhill. We would like to thank all road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

The operation will be carried out by Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit in conjunction with Highways England and Brighton and Hove City Council.

The route is as follows:

Basin Road South, Shoreham 800m;

Wharf Road, Hove 250m;

A259 1.2km;

B2193 900m;

A270 700m;

A293 1.8km;

Hangleton Interchange 400m;

A27 42.8km;

A259 10.58km;

A269 4km;

Potmans Lane, Ninfield 2km.