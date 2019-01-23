Police ‘very concerned’ for missing Worthing man whose car was found at Beachy Head

Searches have been taking place in Eastbourne for a missing Worthing man whose car was found on the outskirts of the town yesterday evening.

A Beachy Head chaplain raised the alarm when 64-year-old William Parsons’s blue Nissan Micra car was seen parked up at 9.35pm (Tuesday, January 22), after being seen at the same location three hours earlier, police said.

Searches took place overnight and a HM Coastguard helicopter swept the area on Wednesday morning, but there were no sightings of him by midday, confirmed police.

Police said: “Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1355 of 22/01.”

SEE MORE: Emergency services called to medical incident in Broadwater

Masked men suspected of smashing three Worthing takeaway windows

William Parsons is missing from Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

Golden Jubilee Way Eastbourne closed after collision