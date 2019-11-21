Police seek man who fled scene of Worthing collision

A road is blocked following a collision between two cars in Worthing.

Two cars collided in Parkfield Road, Worthing, at 4.30pm today, a police spokesman confirmed.

Police are currently at the scene

One of the cars went on to collide with a lorry.

Police are seeking a man who fled from one of vehicles involved, the spokesman said.

As at 5.20pm, the road is currently blocked, confirmed police.

