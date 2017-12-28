Search

Police reveal Christmas gifts among latest thefts in Arun

Police news
Christmas presents and gift cards were among the latest list of stolen items issued by police.

That theft occured during the morning of December 22, when a property in Queen Street, Arundel, was entered (serial 1448 of 22/12).

Jewellery was stolen when entry was gained to a property in Manet Square, Bersted, during late afternoon on December 17, (1208 of 18/12).

Overnight on December 17 there was an attempted break-in at a Portakabin in Mill Road, Slindon Common (0188 of 18/12) and loose change and electrical cables were stolen after a vehicle in Roman Fields, Bognor, was entered via unknown means (0640 of 19/12).

Incidents involving vehicles also occurred in Ford Road, Arundel, overnight on December 19 (0497 of 20/12), and in Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis, overnight on December 20 (0325 of 21/12) where vehicles were broken into and tools stolen.

Anyone with information about any incident is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number given.