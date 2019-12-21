Police release ‘naughty list’ of wanted people in Sussex

Sussex Police has created a ‘naughty list’ of wanted people in the county.

A spokesman said: “We thought we would save Father Christmas some time to ‘find out who’s naughty or nice’ by putting out some of those who we think would feature on the naughty list.

Lisa Sherry from Hastings. Photo: Sussex Police

“Can you help us and Santa’s elves find the people below so they can be invited to a Christmas party at our place?”

Among those on the list is Lisa Sherry, 45, unemployed, of St James Road, Hastings,

She is sought in relation to the theft of four Lego sets worth £439.96 from an independent business in High Street on August 30, 2019, police said.

Two other people arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop - a 29-year-old man from Hastings and a 29-year-old man of no fixed address - have been released under investigation, police said.

Nuno Da Silva from Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police

If you have seen Lisa or have any information please quote serial 486 of 30/08 to 101.

Also on the list is Nuno Da Silva, 31, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne.

He was required to attend court on November 12, 2019, to face a charge of harassment without violence, but he did not turn up, police said.

A warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

Reiss Castello from London. Photo: sussex Police

If you have seen Nuno or have any information please quote serial 1410 of 29/08 to 101.

Reiss Castello, 25, from London but frequents Crawley is sought over drugs being found in a hotel room, police said.

Police would like to interview him about the matter.

If you have seen Reiss or have any information please quote serial 47190040882 to 101.

Devon Sommerford. Photo: Sussex Police

Devon Sommerford, 27, of no fixed address, but who frequents Portslade, is wanted for failing to appear at court for driving while disqualified, police said.

If you have seen Devon or have any information please quote serial 47180133587 to 101.

