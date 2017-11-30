Police investigation into Shoreham airshow crash complete

The police’s full file into the Shoreham airshow crash has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, the West Sussex Senior Coroner has been informed.

Sussex Police spent months investigating pilot Andy Hill, 53, for possible manslaughter by gross negligence and for possible endangerment contrary to Article 138 Air Navigation Order 2009.

Eleven men lost their lives when the Hawker Hunter jet he was flying crashed during a display at the airshow on the afternoon of Saturday, August 22, 2015.

Coroner Penelope Schofield has written to the families of the 11 men killed in the air crash in August 2015 to share the update.

Ms Schofield said: “The full file is now with the CPS and Sussex Police await a CPS decision as to whether or not any criminal charges are to be brought.

“A further update will be provided at the next pre-inquest review hearing scheduled for Wednesday, January 24.

“I will of course keep the matter under continuous review.”

The coroner has indicated that the full inquest is still set to be heard in September 2018.

However, Ms Schofield said the inquest may have to be suspended if the CPS decides to bring criminal charges.