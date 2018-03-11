Police investigation after blaze at Littlehampton property

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a building in Littlehampton in the early hours of this morning (March 11).

Two crews were called to the two-storey derelict property in Horsham Road just before 5am.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze broke out in first floor doorway of the 10m by 25m building.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a water jet to extinguish the flames. A ventilation fan was also used to remove the smoke from the property.

Police were also called and are now investigating the cause of the blaze, the fire service added.

Crews spent more than hour battling the fire and left the scene at 6.10am.