Police investigate after girl heard screaming in Barnham street

Police are looking to identify a girl who was heard screaming in a street in Barnham last night, before leaving the scene in a van.

Officers were called to Foxes Croft on Sunday night (February 16) by a member of the public who was concerned for a girl, thought to be around 14, screaming outside of their address, police said.

Sussex Police

The girl was in the company of three boys of a similar age in the play area between Foxes Croft and Farnhurst Road, Barnham.

The girl was said to be shouting on the phone before engaging in a struggle with an adult man who had arrived at the scene in a van, accompanied by an adult woman, according to police.

All parties left together in the same vehicle, which is thought might be a long wheel base van.

The incident is said to have happened between 9pm and 10pm.

A spokesman said: “Police are keen to speak to any of those involved in the incident, to establish the full circumstances of the matter.

“The girl is described as 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with long black hair.

“The man and woman are described as being in their late 20s.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1526 of 16/02.”

