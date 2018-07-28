Police concerned for missing boy

Can you help find this missing boy? Police are concerned about him.

Romari Owuye, 12, from Angmering was last seen by a friend at Portsmouth Harbour Railway Station yesterday afternoon before getting on another train without his friend.

The direction of this train is not known, police said.

Romari has connections in Walthamstow area of London and may have headed towards the city.

However officers are concerned for his welfare as he is only 12.

He is black and looks older than 12.

He is 5ft 8ins, slim, with short Afro hair.

He was wearing a North Face hooded top, black trousers, black Adidas trainers and a green and black camouflage bag, according to police.

Anyone who recognises him and might have seen him on a train is asked to contact police online or 999 in an emergency quoting serial 1349 of 27/07.