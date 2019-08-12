Police complete investigation into 'hazardous material incident' on Worthing seafront

Sussex Police has announced it has completed its investigation into a 'hazardous material incident' on Worthing seafront yesterday (August 11).

Worthing Pier and some parts of the seafront were evacuated yesterday afternoon after members of the public reported having sore eyes and vomiting.

A two-mile cordon was set up from Grand Avenue to Windsor Road as the emergency services searched for the cause of the complaints.

Officers comb the beach

Today (August 12) a Sussex Police spokesman said that, following extensive searches of the seafront, including a drone and foot patrols, there was no evidence of anything that led to a reasonable explanation of what happened.

As a result, said the spokesman, police were satisfied they had explored all lines of enquiry and would have no further involvement.

Two people were taken to hospital after the incident, and later discharged.

The spokesman said: "We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while police cordons were in place.

"Anyone with any concerns is asked to contact Adur and Worthing Council’s public health team on 01903 221064 or visit their website."

