Points failure creates rail delays for commuters

Rail commuters are facing delays this morning (Monday January 22) following a points failure at Brighton.

Southern say this is affecting services which run from platform 3 at Brighton to Worthing, along the West coast.

They add that Network Rail, who own and maintain the tracks, are expected on site at around 9.15am.

Services from Hove will have to run via Preston Park while this is ongoing, extending journey times.

Portsmouth Harbour services will be starting from/terminating at Littlehampton, therefore will not be running between Littlehampton and Brighton.

Customers are advised to change at Littlehampton and then again at Hove for Brighton.

All other alterations will be made on a train-by-train basis.