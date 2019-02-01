Pointless co-host Alexander Armstrong backs Mega March Hospice Quiz campaign

The question is, can you host a Mega March Hospice Quiz and help support the work of St Barnabas House hospice or Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice?

Hospices are calling on pubs, clubs, businesses, schools and organisations to take part in this year’s campaign and it is not just quizzes, venues can also choose to hold a raffle or simply display a St Barnabas House collecting box for the month.

Alexander Armstrong from the popular TV quiz show Pointless. Picture: Johnny Ring

The campaign, organised by Friends of Sussex Hospices, is in its fifth year and has so far raised more than £71,000 for Sussex hospices.

Kathy Gore, chairman of Friends of Sussex Hospices, said: “Our initial pub quiz campaign was very successful. Now we want to encourage many more organisations to raise funds for the wonderful end-of-life care that our hospices provide.

“Hospices have been at the heart of our communities for many years and many people know someone who has benefited from the care that they provide.

“Quiz nights are very popular, easy to organise and a great way to fundraise. We hope that people throughout Sussex will take part and encourage their local pub, clubs, schools, businesses and community groups to get quizzing in March 2019.”

This year, Mega March is being endorsed by Alexander Armstrong, popular co-host of the TV show Pointless.

He said: “There is nothing pointless about hospice care, so please support the Mega March Hospice Quiz.”

The March campaign is a development of the successful pub quiz programme that was an initiative of Friends of Sussex Hospices, working together with all the Sussex hospices.

Mary Bye, fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “Last year, six local organisations took part, raising £1,499 for St Barnabas. For any venues who would like to get involved, we can offer support including posters and tops tips as well as help on day from our volunteers if needed.”

There is a monthly quiz night at the Swallows Return pub in Worthing for St Barnabas House and the team there will be joining in the Mega March campaign.

Volunteer Maggie Zarins said: “Come along and join us on Thursday, March 28, for our Mega March quiz. It’s going to be great fun. We always have a lovely raffle with plenty of prizes, all to raise funds for our local hospice.”

To support St Barnabas House, visit www.stbh.org.uk/megamarch for more information, contact the fundraising team on 01903 254777 or email fundraising@stbh.org.uk

To support Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/megamarch for more information, contact the fundraising team on 01903 871820 or email fundraising@chestnut-tree-house.org.uk

South Downs Way Annual Walk celebrates 40th anniversary

Unwanted clothing and textiles put in wrong bins cost taxpayers £462,000 last year

Fabulous festival celebrating creative recycling planned for Adur