Poetry lover launches new group

Passion for poetry has led to the launch of a new group for writers in Littlehampton.

Daphne Belt, with the help of husband Steve, initially chose Scribblers as the name, as she saw it as funky and friendly.

Following suggestions from others at the inaugural meeting at the Look and Sea Centre, it has now been called Harbour Lights Poets.

Daphne said: “That is in fact where we meet, in the meeting room above Harbour Lights Cafe.

“Our first meeting was in October and the people who came all said they had thoroughly enjoyed themselves and would come again, which they did in November 12, along with a few more poets.”

The meetings take place on Sunday afternoons, once per month from 2pm until 4pm. It is a relaxed and informal gathering of like-minded people who meet up to discuss their mutual love of poetry and the arts.

Members can read their work in a friendly, encouraging group, to learn, teach share and enjoy.

Daphne said: “This is my passion and absolutely all levels are welcome.

“The Look and Sea is such a delightful place to meet and it is a joy just to take a walk along the bank of our lovely River Arun to get there.

“I am not qualified in any way to lead a poetry group apart from the enormous amount of enthusiasm that I am bursting with.”

Daphne had been attending a group in Worthing but found it was meeting less and less often.

“Since I had always enjoyed going and reading my poems to the other writers there, I decided to grasp the nettle and start my own group,” she added.

“I do believe there are more poets than readers in the world and some of them must live in Littlehampton and would be delighted if another poets would sit and listen to their work.”

Meeting dates planned so far are January 21, February 25 and March 25. Email dafbelt@outlook.com or visit www.dafbelt.blogspot.com for more information.