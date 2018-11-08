Plans to transform Worthing’s Beales building into retail space and flats

Proposals to regenerate the Beales building in Worthing to create new retail space and apartments have been submitted to the council.

The scheme, proposed by St Clair Developments, would see 45 new residential units and more than 60,000sqft of new modern retail space at the site.

Beales currently occupies two main stores in Worthing spread over five different buildings on South Street and back onto Montague Place.

A new three-storey building is proposed over the existing Liverpool Road building, which currently houses Beales luggage department and coffee shop.

The scheme would see the Beales store completely refurbished and made ‘fit for purpose’.

It would also create 4,500sqft of new smaller retail units on Liverpool Road and a new 3,000sqft store at 16-23 South Street.

A spokesman said the scheme will provide ‘much needed housing and employment opportunities for 70 to 100 more people’ and would help regenerate the area.

“We have taken the opportunity to propose something unique and architecturally exciting at the entrance to the Montague Centre to give this area a much needed boost,” said the spokesman.

The ground floor plans for the scheme included in the planning application show storage space for 48 bikes, eight parking bays and three disabled parking bays.

The proposed 45 homes would consist of one, two or three bed apartments.

To view the application in full, search AWDM/1529/18 on Worthing Borough Council’s planning application portal.

