Plans for Worthing’s car parks to be considered

Plans to expand two town centre car parks in Worthing when the Grafton multi-storey is closed will be considered by councillors tomorrow.

A report to Adur and Worthing council recommends that Grafton car park is closed and demolished by 2023 so that the site can be redeveloped.

New retail units and a footway connecting the seafront to Montague Street have been suggested for the site.

Keeping the Grafton car park operational long term would cost an estimated £7million to £10million, the report said.

Closing it would mean the loss of approximately 430 town centre parking spaces, according to the report.

The develoment of two new public decked car parks at Lyndhurst Road car park and the town hall car park, which would create 300 new spaces, has been proposed.

Ongoing work to promote other, more sustainable forms of transport, such as walking and cycling, should also be continued, the report said.

Councillors will meet to discuss the proposed strategy for parking provision in Worthing town centre at the joint strategic committee on Tuesday.

The strategy includes a programme of major investment in existing car parks.

A sum of £2.7 million has already been earmarked to address urgent repairs in the town’s three multi-storey car parks.

Essential works are currently underway at the Grafton car park.

The report recommends that an additional £1.5 million is spent on the ‘high quality refurbishment’ of Buckingham Road car park.

Similar plans to invest in the High Street car park have also been suggested.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, said: “Worthing is a town going through real transformation due to a combination of major regeneration projects and changing trends.

“It’s important we embrace this while ensuring our town centre remains open for business.

“This proposed strategy shows that we are serious about investing to create high-quality multi-storeys in our town.

“It will also ensure a good level of parking across the town as new car parks are created and other sites, such as Grafton, regenerated.

“Along with this car parking strategy, we also remain committed to supporting other modes of transport which will help our residents live longer and healthier lives.”

SEE MORE: Grafton car park next on demolition list as council explores development options

Essential works at Worthing car park to last until March