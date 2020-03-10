Plans for new energy recovery facility in Ford revealed

A public consultation has been launched on plans for an Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) between Ford and Yapton.

The facility would see 275,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste per year burned at high temperatures to generate 28MW (net) of energy.

The proposed location of the new facility

Some of the heat generated by the process would be used by local homes and businesses.

Grundon and Viridor, who have jointly proposed the new facility, said it would help divert waste from landfill and provide a sustainable alternative to exporting it.

The ERF would be located alongside Viridor’s existing Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) and a new Waste Sorting and Transfer Facility.

Together, the facilities would form the Ford Circular Technology Park – a new sustainable waste management hub for the region.

Between them, the three facilities will separate valuable recyclable material from non-recyclable waste and then use that non-recyclable material to generate electricity equivalent to the needs of around 68,000 homes.

Planning permission for an ERF at the proposed site was already given consent by the county council in 2015.

However Grundon and Viridor now want to revise the former planning application, updating it to reflect new technologies and design, while incorporating learning from Lakeside Energy from Waste (EfW), an existing joint venture near Slough.

The new facility would help create more than 56 new jobs.

Philip Atkinson, Director at Ford Energy from Waste Limited, said: “We face a significant challenge when it comes to managing our waste in the UK.

“Neither landfill disposal or export are sustainable in the long-term, and both are increasingly expensive.

“Ford ERF gives us an opportunity to create a best-in-class integrated waste management solution all housed on a single site.

“The facilities we’re proposing will not only help us better manage the resources we can’t otherwise recycle or reuse, but they will also help us close a local waste treatment gap here in West Sussex.

“The proposed location is ideal as it’s currently an operational waste site and is centrally located to where the waste is generated.

“The site has a long association with the waste industry too – including operations run by both Grundon and Viridor.

“Our experience in developing similar facilities, such as our Lakeside EfW at Colnbrook, also means we understand how to build and operate high-quality waste facilities while being a good neighbour to the communities in which we operate.”

Recent research by Viridor found that 87 per cent of people believe the UK should find a way to deal with its own recycling, without having to export it to other countries.

Residents are invited to take part in the consultation online, which runs from today until 5pm on Tuesday, April 14.

A public exhibition on the scheme will be held on Wednesday, March 25, between 1pm and 7pm at Yapton and Ford Village Hall.

SEE MORE: Cat found beheaded in Bognor Regis