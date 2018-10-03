Plans for IKEA and 600 homes in Lancing approved

Proposals for Sussex's first IKEA and 600 homes at New Monks Farm in Lancing have been been approved.

Councillors on Adur District Council's planning committee voted to approve the controversial planning application this evening, a year and a half after the proposals were first announced.

Councillors voted 5-3 to approve the plans.

As well as the furniture superstore and 600 homes, the proposal from New Monks Farm Development, a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, also includes the provision of a new roundabout on the A27, a country park, land for a school and a community hub.

