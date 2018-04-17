PICTURES: Worthing Wheel is dismantled

It is time to say goodbye to what has become a familiar sight in the town centre as the Worthing Wheel is being dismantled.

Teams from The Giant Wheel Company, which runs the attraction, took down the wheel itself yesterday and are finishing the packing up today.

The Worthing Wheel being dismantled. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Thousands of residents have enjoyed the ten-mile views from the top of the wheel, stretching from the sea to the Sussex Downs. Click here to see a video of one of the first rides.

What are your fond memories of the wheel? Email us your pictures and thoughts at news@worthingherald.co.uk or get in touch on our Facebook page.