PICTURES: Worthing ice rink is taken down

Worthing’s temporary ice rink has closed and was this week being dismantled.

Located in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, a large white tent has been home to the popular attraction since October of last year.

Worthing ice rink being dismantled after its winer season. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

The tent has been a fixture there for several years now, during which time thousands of residents and visitors have taken to the ice.

Phil Duckett, joint owner, said when it opened: “It’s ideal for Worthing – it’s under cover, so it doesn’t matter what the weather is like, it’s right in the centre of town, it’s got a cafe. It’s fantastic.”