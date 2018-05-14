PICTURES: Wick Royal Wedding Challenge Tea for Two

Royal wedding celebrations have started in Wick, ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day.

The Royal Wedding Challenge Tea for Two took place on Saturday, complete with wedding-inspired challenges for two people either blindfolded or tied together.

Covered in makeup and wearing clothes that don't fit, the winning couple celebrates completing the challenge

The community get-together was organised by Wick Information Centre and Wick Village Traders Association.

The winning couple was Georgina O'Mara and Colin Hughes, who are engaged and plan to marry in 2020. Their prize was a celebration afternoon tea for two, donated by Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa in Climping.