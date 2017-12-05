PICTURES: Village celebrates the season

The people of Rustington celebrated the festive season as their Christmas lights were switched on at the weekend.
On Saturday, there were stalls selling handmade items, a children’s fair and Father Christmas was in his grotto in the centre of the village.
Children from Summerlea School and Littlehampton Players Operatic Society sang carols and Christmas songs, while Hanwells store had face painting.
There were other activities including a treasure hunt.
Almost Done!
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.