PICTURES: Village celebrates the season

The people of Rustington celebrated the festive season as their Christmas lights were switched on at the weekend.

On Saturday, there were stalls selling handmade items, a children’s fair and Father Christmas was in his grotto in the centre of the village.

The Rustington Christmas event 2017. Owens Electrical runner up of the Window Dressing Competition.

Children from Summerlea School and Littlehampton Players Operatic Society sang carols and Christmas songs, while Hanwells store had face painting.

There were other activities including a treasure hunt.

Rustington Christmas lights switch on and celebrations 2017. Pictures by Scott Ramsey Photography.

The Rustington Christmas event 2017. Stalls and Colin Cox Fair.

The Rustington Christmas event 2017. Stallholders.