PICTURES: ‘Ugly discolored foam’ washes up on Littlehampton Beach

A resident has raised concerns after finding ‘ugly discoloured foam’ washed up on Littlehampton beach.

Simon Eade was walking on the beach yesterday (Saturday, April 7) when he saw the foam.

The foam on the beach. Photo: Simon Eade

He said: “This usually happens when the sea it contains higher concentrations of dissolved organic matter, or where polluted stormwater from rivers – in this case the river Arun – or drains discharges to the coast.

“It is a little bit worrying as I haven’t seen it before, and this may be of environmental concern.”

The environmental health team at Arun District Council has been contacted for comment.

