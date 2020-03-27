Pictures show firefighters tackling blaze in Bognor Regis

Crews remain on scene at a fire in Bognor Regis.

Four fire engines — from Bognor, Chichester and Littlehampton — joined a command unit from Haywards Heath at a shed fire in Hook Lane at around 3.20pm. Read more here Providing an update at 5pm, a fire service spokesperson said: “We still have four pumps in attendance at this incident. Crews have been using three jets and compressed air foam to tackle the fire, while firefighters used six sets of breathing apparatus. They are currently cutting away and damping down. Residents living nearby should continue to keep their windows and doors closed for the time being.”

