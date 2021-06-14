Pictures show emergency services responding to fire simulation on Worthing Pier

From 8pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Worthing, Littlehampton, East Preston and Storrington took part in a simulated incident.

Joined by HM Coastaguard and coastal wardens from Adur and Worthing Councils, firefighters took part in a drill around the café at the end of the pier, ferrying hoses and rescue equipment along the boards.

Smoke was also seen billowing out of one of the buildings during the realistic drill.

