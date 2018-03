Customers visiting a shop in Rustington on Saturday were met with a cast of weird and wonderful characters raising money for a ‘really good cause’.

Staff at Superdrug in The Street held a Mad Hatter’s tea party themed cake sale, which raised a total of £374 despite many customers being kept away by the snow and poor weather.

Megan Cooper, team leader and Paulina Lewandowska, store manager

Assistant manager Tracy Blows said: “It went really well. We all enjoyed it.

“Marie Curie is a cause that Superdrug care very passionately about.”