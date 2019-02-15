Readers' pictures

Pictures from Littlehampton and beyond – our readers’ stunning snaps

Our readers have been busy snapping some scenic shots and wonderful wildlife across the area.

These brilliant pictures have been captured by our readers across the Herald and Gazette patch. Make sure you send us your snaps – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the properties on the market across the area.

Sue Barnett took this picture of Worthing beach at sunset
Jane Cosham, of Hawkins Crescent, Shoreham, took this picture of the Old Toll Bridge
Teresa Williams snapped her sons, Joshua and Tobias, enjoying the waves crashing at their feet on Littlehampton beach
Brian Burns caught these kite and wind surfers on camera off the coast in Goring
