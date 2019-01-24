editorial image

Pictures from Littlehampton and beyond – our readers’ stunning snaps

Our readers have been busy snapping some scenic shots and wonderful wildlife across the area.

These brilliant pictures have been captured by our readers across the Herald and Gazette patch. Make sure you send us your snaps – and take a look at some of the snaps our photographers have taken across Sussex.

Jan Hartley, of West Parade, Worthing, took this picture on Worthing Pier
Ashleigh West, of Cross Road, Southwick, took this picture of a lovely sunset and clouds over her garden
Jacqueline Rackham, of Rustington, took this picture and said: 'I think spring is coming as this little robin was singing his heart out and enjoying some nibbles from my tea cup!'
Littlehampton lighthouse pictured by Tracey Goodley
