PICTURES: East Preston Festival celebrates its closing weekend

East Preston Festival drew to a close this weekend as ten days of events ended with a festival procession and dog show on the village green.

Last week’s fine weather held out for Saturday’s procession which continued the festival’s ‘Celebrating the Countries of the World Cup’ theme.

Walkers and floats were decorated as World Cup countries of their choice, ending at Lashmar Recreation Ground where Bill Cole’s funfair and the festival boot sale were held.

Disability Action Group was awarded the Best Walking Group award for its Mexican theme and William Algar of East Preston Scouts won the Best Individual Walker prize with his Day of the Dead costume.

Festival chairman Jackie Pilcher said: “There has been a truly magical feel throughout the village during this year’s festival, generated by wholehearted community involvement.

“On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank the people of East Preston, who never fail us, and all the visitors who come to the village from surrounding areas to join in the festivities.”

A dog show on the village green on Sunday rounded off the festival, with Zeus the springer spaniel, owned by Laura Beecham, taking home the Best in Show prize.

This year’s festival has seen a record amount of money raised, which will be distributed among local charities, clubs and community groups after the annual meeting in October.

Festivalgoers have been entertained all week by events including a race night on Tuesday evening and bingo with the Legion Ladies on Wednesday.

The Open Champion Golf Tournament on Thursday was won by Danny Shah of Seaview Stores, East Preston, with the evening rounded off by the Phoenix Big Band.

The 29 Market, East Preston’s Charity and Community Market, took place on Friday morning to give people the chance to meet with local charities and community groups, before Rod Stewart tribute act Greg Dorrell serenaded the week to a close with some of Rod’s classic hits.