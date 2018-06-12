PICTURES: East Preston and Kingston rose show

Congratulations go to those who took part in this year’s rose show, organised by East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society.

All exhibitors on Saturday demonstrated skills in sowing, growing and nurturing a wonderful variety of plants.

Some of the many other plants on display

Chairman Celia Buckley said: “In addition to roses, there were sweet peas, specimen orchids, vases of beautiful flowers, pot grown fuchsias, specimen cactus and succulents, to name but a few.

“The classes also included seasonal vegetables and fruit, a model monster made from fruit and vegetables, a special section for children’s classes and a very popular class, the most fragrant rose, judged by public vote.”

Primrose Buckley, show secretary, said she was delighted the rose show had been a great success.

Cup winners were:

Joy Aldridge's best rose in show

Patrick Sims, Helen Cryer Memorial Bowl for most points in show; Rachel Stocking, Medhurst Trophy for child with most points; Joy Aldridge, Pryor Cup for best rose, Renée Lawrence Cup for roses and Lilian Hoskins Bowl for mixed roses; Patti Dean, Norman Brown Trophy for best David Austin-type rose; Patrick Sims Butterfill Cup for sweet peas and Springett Cup for sweet peas; Ann Smith, Challenge Cup for best delphinium; Amanda O’Shea, British Fuchsia Society Blue Rosette for best fuchsia.

Other first prize winners were Celia Buckley, Primrose Buckley, Colin Crane, Heather Leggett, Pat Lewis, Carol Longman, Sarah Hill and Lindy Wintle.

The next event is a quiz night with fish and chips and a glass of wine, all for £7.50, on Saturday, July 7. Soft drinks will also be available. For tickets, call 01903 782191 or 01903 772638.

The society’s busy programme of events includes three flower shows, talks, a quiz night, gardeners’ question time and outings, all of which help towards the cost of putting on the main summer flower show on the first Saturday in August at the Village Hall complex and Warren Recreation Ground.

Some of the vases of beautiful flowers

Celia said: “Running alongside the flower show, there are many stalls for you to browse, including plants, books, homemade jams and chutneys, homemade cakes, face painting, as well as sideshows and the fun dog show, plus excellent teas served in the cricket pavilion, all accompanied by the rousing sounds of Worthing Silver Band. Make a note in your diary to join us.”

If gardening is your hobby, the gardeners’ question time on Monday, October 8, at 7.30pm gives you an opportunity to ask the expert, Michael Harwood from Ferring Nurseries, for advice on your gardening problems. This is always a popular and informative evening that includes a light supper for £6.

Show schedules are available from Kerry’s Community Tea Room. Call the show secretary on 01903 782191 or visit celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs for more information.