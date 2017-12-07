PICTURES: Demolition of Aquarena ramps up in new homes project

The demolition of the Aquarena site continues apace in a project to build new homes.

The derelict swimming pool in Brighton Road, Worthing has been a hive of activity during the last few months as demolition crews continued to tear up the site as part of the Bayside project.

The demolition of the Aquarena building continues. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

With the walls being torn off, it has given residents a glance at the interiors of the swimming pool, which has been shut for several years, including one of the flumes.

The Aquarena was built in the late 1960s, and closed in 2013 to make way for the opening of the Splashpoint Leisure Centre next door.

Planning permission for the redevelopment of the site to provide 141 homes including a 15-storey tower, a seafront cafe block to include 141 homes and commercial and public open spaces was granted by Worthing Borough Council in January.

In September, the council sold the land to developer Roffey Homes, and the demolition began soon after.

Speaking at the time of the land sale, Dan Humphreys, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “This is a big step forward in what is a major redevelopment for the town. It is another example of how we are driving forward economic development in Worthing.”

The homes on sale will range in price from £200,000 to £1million.

