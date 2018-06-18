PICTURES: County pride on display at Sussex Day events

Pride in our county shone through on Saturday as events across Littlehampton and beyond celebrated Sussex Day.

In Wick, a Sussex Day celebration was held at the Wick Village Hall, organised by the Wick Information Centre and supported by the Wick Village Traders Association.

Councillor Alan Gammon, Chairman of Arun District Council, cheers as the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, cuts a ribbon and officially opens the Sussex Day event. Picture: Scott Ramsey

The event was officially opened by the Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and chairman of Arun District Council Alan Gammon, and attended by MP Nick Gibb and the members of the Royal Sussex Regimental Association Chichester Branch.

The crowds of visitors watched flower arranging, wool spinning and sheep shearing demonstrations while also taking part in a raffle and children’s games.

Billy said: “This is the first year to my knowledge that a push to celebrate Sussex Day has happened and I think that it’s a great idea to. We are very lucky to live in such a beautiful county with such a rich heritage and to see that being recognised and celebrated was marvellous.

“It’s very easy to take things for granted and I think we are all guilty of doing that, so to see people getting behind these celebrations is wonderful. I am already looking forward to next year and seeing this celebration grow as I am sure it will and become a firm date in everyone’s diaries.”

In the town centre, Sussex Day celebrations were held in the High Street, with The Dolphin Inn pub landlady Ellie Boiling selling Sussex cheeses, sausages, beers and ciders.

In the evening, the Edwin James Festival Choir performed a Sussex Summer Nights charity concert at St James the Great Church, in East Ham Road, featuring music of the 1970s.

In Marina Gardens, the Votes for All Women Centenary Group dedicated a bench plaque in memory of suffragist Lady Maude Parry (1851 – 1933) to mark Sussex Day.

A special community rendition of Sussex by the Sea on the cobbles in Arundel’s Town Square took place at midday, before the town crier reads out the Sussex Charter.

Sussex Day takes place on St Richard’s Day, the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, Sussex’s patron saint, and marks the translation of his body from its original burial place in the nave of Chichester Cathedral to an elaborate shrine at the cathedral on June 16, 1276.