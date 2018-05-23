PICTURES: Communities together for royal wedding celebrations

Communities came together in a sea of red, white and blue to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex were wed on Saturday, with residents holding street parties to celebrate the occasion.

Crowds enjoyed fun in the sun at the special live screening in Arundel

Scores of people in Arundel joined to celebrate the royal wedding at Herington’s Field with a live screening of the event.

All generations enjoyed the idyllic setting of the community space in the South Downs.

Arundel Town Council hosted the event with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and the Orchard Community group.

Families came from across Arundel, complete with camping chairs and picnics.

They relaxed in the sunshine with friends. Many dressed in patriotic colours and entered into the spirit of the day.

Children’s activities were themed around the ‘Jewel in the Crown’. There were crowns to decorate with sparkling jewels and a small castle to explore.

A stunning boat bar from the Red Lion pub adorned the field serving Pimm’s and local Sussex ales.

Chimney cake ice creams were on offer for a luxury treat. The portable toilets were even labelled ‘Throne Rooms.’ The new mayor of Arundel, Lucy Ashworth, said: “The day was wonderful. It is occasions like these that re-enforce how important community spirit is in the town. The town crier, Angela Standing, added to the occasion, announcing the happy couple were to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The town would be honoured to welcome them.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped and attended on the day.

“There were many tears shed and Champagne glasses clinked in the sunshine. We could not have asked for a more memorable day.”

In Littlehampton, events included a special party for children attending Alpha Pre-school, and a street party in Woodlands Road for residents.

---

---

