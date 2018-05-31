PICTURES: Charity car wash in Wick

Littlehampton firefighters used elbow grease and sunny smiles to help them get through a long line of grubby vehicles at their annual charity car wash.

The team from Littlehampton Fire Station turned up at Morrisons in Wick in a fire engine on Saturday and set up with hoses, sponges and buckets ready for the customers.

Car owner Jackie Bazley with collectors, from left, Sally Hall, Alison Whitburn and Helen Faquharson. Picture: Derek Martin DM1853192a

The firefighters scrubbed through the grime and came out on top, raising £150 more than last year’s effort.

This year’s total of £550 is being slit evenly between The Fire Fighters Charity and CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families.

Alison Whitburn, Morrisons’ Littlehampton community champion, said: “It was a hot day but it went well.

“Customers bought cakes and doughnut for the firemen and Morrisons kept them fed with bacon rolls and watered.”

Firefighter Neil wiping down a windscreen. Picture: Derek Martin DM1853203a

The Fire Fighters Charity supports everyday firefighting heroes by providing life-enhancing health and wellbeing support to the whole fire community.

Morrisons colleagues voted for CLIC Sargent to be their charity and the partnershhip with the supermarket is now in place until 2020. It has raised more than £3.7million to date, across the country.