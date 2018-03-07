PICTURES: Big Brother star helps girl raise money for children’s hospice

A reality television star known for his energetic personality put the fun in fun day for a children’s hospice.

Brighton local Pete Bennett, who won series seven of Big Brother, had top billing at a charity event organised by Littlehampton Academy pupil Emily Twinn-Dorey as part of her quest to raise money for Naomi House and Jacksplace Children’s Hospice.

Big brother winner Pete Bennett with Emily Dorey at her fundraising event at East Preston Sports and Social Club

Held at East Preston Sports and Social Club in Lashmar Road, East Preston, on Friday, February 16, more than £800 was raised through cake stalls, a raffle and other activities to bring Emily’s fundraising total to more than £1,700.

Her mother Mel Dorey thanked everyone involved, including her husband Mike.

She said: “I am so overwhelmed with all the help we have had from friends and family (and new friends) and what an honour and a privilege it is to have you all in our lives.”

She described Pete, who is known to Big Brother fans for having Tourette syndrome, as an ‘absolute star’ and said: “You made a lot of people very happy today and we appreciate it so much.”

Emily has also done yoga with goats and an indoor sky dive to raise money.

To her daughter, Mel said: “You have turned into such a perfect little human and I am so lucky to call you my daughter and my friend.”

