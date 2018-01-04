PICTURES: Action to be taken after damage at Elmer beach

The Environment Agency has confirmed repair work is set for Elmer beach tomorrow after damage hit the ‘trigger level’.

Operations manager John O’Flynn said: “Storm Eleanor has passed over but the thing that has caused us the main issues is the high tides.

“Since New Years Day we have been in very high tides and they shall be in place until Saturday and Sunday when they will be over a metre lower which is really good news.

“At Elmer the beach has been nibbled away, it has just hit the trigger level which means we must go in and do something.

“It is part of the continquency plan where we have to repair that part of the beach so that will take place tomorrow. We will move shingle from areas where we have loads.”

John added that work in the surrounding area has included closing the flood gates at Felpham as a procaution.

Image courtesy of the Environment Agency

“Thankfully, even though it has been bad in places we haven’t had flooding in homes yet,” he added.

If you have information, or images, to share about damage in your area please email news@bognor.co.uk

Image courtesy of the Environment Agency