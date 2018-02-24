Photographer wins award from national guild

East Preston photographer Sara Sadler has received national recognition for her work.

She was delighted to achieve the distinction of receiving the Photographers Bar in the Guild of Professional Photographers 2017 Image of the Month competition.

Sara Sadler with her certificate from the Guild of Photographers

Sara said: “I am absolutely honoured and delighted to receive the Photographers Bar. I am always in awe of the work produced by the members of the guild and to have my work recognised in this way is amazing.”

There were more than 13,000 images entered during the year and the standards are always high. The Photographers Bar was awarded only to those who showed consistent quality throughout the year.

Lesley Thirsk, one of the directors, said: “The guild has very demanding standards when judging photographic competitions.

“In fact, the judging is undertaken by a panel of internationally-recognised experts from a variety of photographic backgrounds, so it is an achievement to be, quite rightly, proud of.”

An African daisy canvas by Sara Sadler

Sara specialises in creating art pieces from wildlife and nature photography. Her work is available on canvas, stationery and clothing, and as framed prints.

She said: “I have a real passion for photography and the natural world. When taking photographs, I am truly in one of my happy places.”