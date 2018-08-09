Petrol station at ASDA in Ferring is approved

A petrol station has been approved at the ASDA in Ferring.

After a heated discussion yesterday afternoon, the development control committee at Arun District Council voted to approve the six-pump petrol station with 12 filling positions at the superstore in Littlehampton Road.

It had previously been rejected by the committee due to a jet wash facility which ASDA applied for that councillors felt would have created too much noise pollution for residents living nearby.

While ASDA removed the jet washers from this latest application, some committee members felt the pumps would still be too noisy, fumes could blow into people’s gardens and the 5m-high canopy would create light pollution.

However, because the main reason for refusal last time was the jet washers, other councillors felt there were no grounds to refuse it this time.

Six councillors voted for the plans, three abstained, and three voted against it.

Roger Elkins, district councillor for Ferring, objected to the plans at the meeting. Speaking after the decision, he said: “Clearly, members of the planning committee had differing views on it, but it was disappointing that not enough members where there to refuse it.”

He urged ASDA to consider resident’s concerns as construction begins, adding: “They are a large organisation, and I would hope they would gave careful consideration to any further concerns from residents if they wish to play a role in the local community.”

The petrol station will be fully automated, and operating hours were restricted between 7am and 10.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays to minimise impact on neighbouring homes. But as fuel tanker delivery times range from 6am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 11pm on Sundays and bank holidays, councillor Barbara Oakley felt this defeated the point.