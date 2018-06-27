Petition launched to save Worthing’s Highdown Tea Rooms

An e-petition opposing the closure of Highdown Tea Rooms is gathering support following the shock announcement on Monday (June 25).

The news that the tea rooms’ tenancy agreement had been cancelled with just over a week’s notice prompted a huge reaction on social media.

Disbelieving patrons have chosen to take action, with the petition set up by Sharon Smith demanding the landlords ‘reconsider their decision NOT to renew the Highdown Tea Rooms lease.’

Contrary to the petition, the tea rooms has had its tenancy agreement cancelled, rather than a lease, but the outcome remains the same.

The petition describes Highdown Tea Rooms as ‘a much loved establishment for the people of Worthing in West Sussex and beyond.’

“This dog friendly cafe is a lovely place to meet up with friends, and is popular with dog walkers, walkers, and for those visiting the adjoining Highdown Gardens,” it says.

“It has been there for many years, so it was a shock to hear that their lease is not being renewed, and that their last day of opening is this coming Sunday, July 1.”

Since being set up at about 8am this morning, the petition has attracted more than 200 signatures on the website 38 Degrees.

Highdown Tea Rooms, in Highdown Rise, has been a favourite spot for many visitors to Worthing and the South Downs, welcoming walkers and their dogs for tea and coffee and homemade food.

Donna Lewington, 53, has been the manager for the past 12 years.

The petition can be accessed here: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/the-non-renewal-of-the-highdown-tearooms-lease

