Person struck by train at Durrington

A person has died after being struck by a train this morning (Sunday).

Emergency services have been at Durrington since 7.43am and services to the station and surrounding stations have been suspended until at least 2pm.

A spokesperson at British Transport Police said, “Following reports a person had been hit by a train, fficers attended alongside paramedics, but sadly a person has been declared dead at the scene.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“We are now working to establish the person’s identity and locate their next of kin.”

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.