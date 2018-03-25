Person struck by train at Durrington

A person has died after being struck by a train this morning (Sunday).
Emergency services have been at Durrington since 7.43am and services to the station and surrounding stations have been suspended until at least 2pm.
A spokesperson at British Transport Police said, “Following reports a person had been hit by a train, fficers attended alongside paramedics, but sadly a person has been declared dead at the scene.
“The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
“We are now working to establish the person’s identity and locate their next of kin.”
Photos by Eddie Mitchell.